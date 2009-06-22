KOTTAYAM: Two bike-riders were crushed to death and a woman was injured when a KSRTC fast passenger bus lost control and dashed against the boundary wall of the Mar Ephrine Seminary of the Knanaya Jacobite Church at Chingavanam, near Kottayam around 7 p.m on Sunday. The victims have not been identified so far.

The Kottayam-bound bus is reported to have lost control and swung to the side of the road at a curve near the boundary wall of the Seminary.

The bike-riders were caught between the bus and the wall, eventfully losing their lives.

A women who was walking along the road was also injured. She has been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Traffic on the Medical College road was disrupted for while owing to the rescue operations.