KOCHI: “The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) could be a solution in this hour of global meltdown as markets are facing liquidity and there is a serious cash crunch in the financial market,” said Rashid Al Leem, Director- General, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), Sharjah Ports & Customs.

Addressing a press conference, Rashid Al Leem said that the HFZA had not been severely affected by the global crisis though a few companies were facing some problems due to lack of support from banking institutions.

He said that around 104 companies had come to the Hamriyah Free Zone this year.

Rashid Al Leem said that 3,500 companies from 115 nations had set up firms in the HFZA. “We have relaxed tax, provided infrastructure and allowed them to come and do business freely,” he said. “The HFZA is expecting 1,200 companies to set up business in the zone this year. In 2008, around 950 companies have set up business there. Almost 35,000 people, both workers and executives are working in the zone,” he said.

The Sharjah Ports and Customs Director-General said that the zone felt the impact of the global recession in 24 hours as most of the American banks had their offices in the UAE. Earlier, delivering the keynote address on `Global Economic Downturn: Challenges & Opportunities’ at a seminar organised by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rashid Al Leem said that sustainable development was the key to a country’s progress and the UAE was following the UN Convention on sustainable development by giving adequate importance to education, health and green policy.

In his inaugural address, Sebastian Paul MP said that everybody was willing to look for solutions as this was a global crisis.

Martin Patrick, Reader in Economics, Maharaja’s College, said that the main issue facing the world was employment generation and the dipping confidence level in the market.

