PALAKKAD: The stage has been set for the conducting of the state conference of the CPM dissidents, the Left Ekopana Samiti, which is scheduled to be held at the Mayilvahanam Community Hall in Shoranur on Sunday.

Berlin Kunhanandan Nair will inaugurate the conference. There will be a delegates’ session followed by a rally.

Banners, flags and welcome arches have come up in Shoranur town to mark the conduct of the conference.

Janakeeya Vikasana Samiti leader M R Murali told to The New Indian Express that the candidates of the Left Ekopana Samiti for the various Lok Sabha constituencies which it proposed to contest will be announced on Sunday.

The CPM dissidents of Onchiyam, Thalikulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram under various banners like the Adinivesha Prathirodha Samiti and the Communist Campaign Committee will be attending the state conference.

The dissidents propose to contest from the constituencies of Palakkad, Vatakara, Chalakkudy, Ponnani and Alappuzha, according to indications. The Left Ekopana Samiti has been constituted at the state-level with Appukuttan Vallinkunnu as the chairman and M R Murali as the convener.

It is felt that since the mobilisation of resources for contesting the elections will be a difficulty, the dissidents may finally zero in on three constituencies. A show of strength by the rebels has been necessary as their existence in politics is at stake.