PATHANAMTHITTA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned an aggregate Rs 53.41-crore projects, including Rs 24.27- crore schemes approved under its latest Rural Infrastructure Development Fund XIV, in Pathanamthitta district.

Talking to `Express’, NABARD assistant general manager G Gopakumaran Nair said that the important projects include the Rs 8.49-crore Konni Thazham rural drinking water supply scheme. The other major NABARD project sanctioned is the Pandalam water supply scheme at a cost of Rs 10.17 crore, he said. Both the projects would be implemented by the Kerala Water Authority as the nodal agency, Gopakumaran Nair said.

The Vallamkulam new bridge, on the Tiruvalla-Kumbazha road across the Manimalayar, will be the other important project with loans worth Rs 2.76 crore sanctioned for it by the NABARD, he said.

To be implemented by the PWD as the nodal agency, the tender procedures for Vallamkulam bridge are in final stages. Another major loan sanctioned was Rs 1.44 crore for the bridge at Chathakulam, he said.

NABARD sanctioned loans for two important watershed projects, Rs 79 lakh for the Aruvikuzhi watershed development and a loan of Rs 62 lakh for the one at Vettoor.

VILLAGE DEVELOPMENT PLAN: NABARD has adopted Peringara panchayat in Tiruvalla taluk under the village development programme, Nair said.

Under the village development plan, the bank would undertake projects for the overall development of the village, including infrastructure development and human welfare measures.

Under human welfare projects, education, health and drinking water supply would the key thrust areas. Besides access to credit, a holistic and integrated development of the village has been planned in close cooperation with government agencies and panchayat raj agencies, banks and NGOs, he said.

FARMERS’ CLUBS: A total of 58 farmers’ clubs have been registered with the NABARD. With the objective of developing better links between banks and the farming community, the farmers’ clubs are gaining popularity with various banks, he said.

Mudiyoorkonam Farmers’ Club, promoted by South Malabar Grameen Bank, was selected as the best club in the district for the 2007-2008 fiancial year, Nair said.