THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A slight flaw in the strategy devised by the Pinarayi loyalists in the CPM official faction is likely to delay their plan to oust V S Achuthanandan from the CM’s chair.

The snag in the plan, which has been executed with clinical precision, was the leak of last secretariat meeting’s discussion to the media.

Sources close to CPM central leadership told ‘Express’ that top leaders of the CPM are upset over the unwarranted controversy created by a section in the state unit of the party. Detailed reports in the media quoting extensively from CPM secretariat members had underlined the doubts of the central leaders that it was part of a ‘planned- agenda.’

The news was picked up with much enthusiasm by the national media and Bengali vernacular media. As there is one more phase of the election to go, the ‘Kerala controversy’ will affect party’s chances at least in West Bengal, they feel.

“First of all, an atmosphere conducive for VS’s removal should be created among the general public. Through the planting of reports about the demand for VS’s resignation, the official faction was aiming to achieve that,” said a pro-VS CPM leader.

The PB meeting which is scheduled for May 18 and 19 and the central committee meeting that will follow are unlikely to discuss the minutes of last secretariat meeting.

A fractured verdict in the Lok Sabha elections can put the top brass of the CPM in New Delhi engaged in the permutations and combinations for getting the numbers for the formation of the government.

If the central leadership fails to take up the issue in the coming meeting, the state leadership will repeat its demand to sack VS in the state committee meeting which begins on May 26.

The strategy of Pinarayi loyalists will be to demand Achuthanandan’s resignation at the meeting.

If the majority raises such a demand in the state committee meeting, the central committee can’t ignore the demand.

The only reprieve Achuthanandan can expect is a strong verdict against the CPM in the polls. If the LDF is reduced to less than four seats, Achuthanandan can dub it as a verdict against the policies of Pinarayi. VS can resist the attack against him to an extent by doing so.