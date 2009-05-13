PARAVOOR: Thousands of devotees attended the Oottuthirunnal of St Antony at Chettikkad International Pilgrim Centre near Paravoor on Tuesday.

The church witnessed unprecedented gathering of devotees to devour the blessed meals at the specially- erected pandal. Kottapuram Bishop Dr Francis Kallarackal blessed the meals and served it to devotees at 10 a.m. The meals were served continuously till late in the evening.

Bishop Kallarackal was the chief celebrant of the pontifical high mass. Fr Jacob Manjaly delivered the homily. Holy mass and novena were held from early morning till 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The relics of St Antony were exhibited in the altar of the church.

Pilgrim Centre Rector Fr Joy Srambickal, co-vicar Fr Franson Kurusingal, trustees and festival committee members and parishioners accorded a rousing reception to Bishop Kallarackal when he reached the entrance on Tuesday morning. The Parish Day will be celebrated on next Sunday. The octave will be held on May 19.