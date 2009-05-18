KOCHI: With the dust settling down after days of election fury, the focus has shifted to the national capital where all political equations, including efforts for a Cabinet berth, are on.

K V Thomas, the newlyelected MP from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, will land in New Delhi on Monday in search of a slice of pie in the new government, to be sworn-in shortly.

His decision to reach Delhi soon after the results could be seen as an attempt to woo the top brass of the party in the wake of reports that the state is likely to get a few portfolios after drubbing the LDF in the hustings.

Rumours are galore that the veteran leader, who made it to the Lower House thrice from the constituency, will get a portfolio this time around.

However, Thomas said that it was up to the party High Command to decide on the issue.

“I am going to Delhi to highlight the needs of the city. I will discuss several issues with the Central leadership and initiate measures to take various development projects in the city,” he said and added that he would use his good contacts at the Centre to bring in various projects to the constituency.

On his low-margin victory, compared to other UDF candidates, Thomas said there was no specific reason other than the separation of certain key UDF pockets from the constituency due to delimitation.

He also refused to comment on certain statements made by senior UDF leaders while he was trailing behind the LDF candidate in the initial stage of counting.