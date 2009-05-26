THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Milma has announced a prize scheme for dairy farmers and consumers in connection with the World Dairy Day to be observed on June 1.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, Milma Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd chairman Kallada Ramesh and managing director Baby Joseph said that as part of observing the Day, they would select two dairy farmers from each district from among the farmers who had supplied milk to the dairy cooperative societies on May 21.

The farmers will be selected through a draw of lot. The winners will be given colour TVs and five bags of cattle feed. The consumers who purchase Milma milk on June 1 will get a coupon with every milk pouch. One consumer will be selected from each district through a draw of lot and will be given a colour TV and one litre of milk free of cost for a month.

As part of the Dairy Day, people will be allowed to visit dairy farms on June 1.

They said that the growth of the dairy sector in the state was of great importance. Now, 30 percent of the milk being distributed is sourced from outside the State.

They said that the state was going ahead with the efforts to achieve self-suffiency in milk production in the years to come.

Now, the per capita consumption of milk in the State is 227 gm. Several dairy farmers are leaving the sector in search of greener pastures and efforts are on to retain them and bring new farmers into this field.