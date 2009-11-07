THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the rather poor show upto now, the northeast monsoon is expected to gain strength over the State during the week ahead, Met officials here said.

A low pressure trough that has formed south of Kanyakumari is expected to develop into a low pressure area during the next two days. Met officials feel that it could concentrate into a depression.

“You can expect the monsoon to intensify during the weekend in south Kerala. It will show its true characteristics from November 9 through November 12,” Indian Meteorological Department director (Thiruvananthapuram) Dr M D Ramachandran said.

This could prove a good sign for agencies such as the KSEB that are praying for a good monsoon.

Despite it being a cold month, the power consumption has shot up in the State, with last Monday clocking a record high of 2911 mega watts, the first time it has crossed the 2900 mark.

Thursday itself had shown signs of the monsoon picking up. Between 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Thiruvananthapuram received 7.7 cms of rain.

The south-west monsoon, which provides Kerala with the maximum amount of rainfall, withdrew on October 23. The north-east or the retreating monsoon set in on October 29, but the low pressure action had not picked up until now. Still, October gifted the State with 21.2 cms of rainfall, only eight centimetres less than the normal for October.

After November 23, the north-east monsoon is expected to weaken over the State, Ramachandran said.