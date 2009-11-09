THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Locked in a war of words on the Mullaperiyar dam issue with Tamil Nadu, Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan today said release of water from Aliyar dam in the neighbouring state resulted in heavy inflow into Moolathara reservoir causing breach of its side canal.

Talking to reporters at Pathanamthitta, he said a 50 metre-long stretch of the canal wall of Moolathara dam, part of the inter-state Parambikulam Aliyar project, collapsed causing extensive damage to agricultural crops in the area.

He said Tamil Nadu had informed that it would release water from Aliyar, but the quantum of water released was much more than what they had said.

The situation at Moolathara in Chittur Taluk of Palakkad was under control, but the people were still apprehensive. The breach in Moolathara had increased the people's concerns about the Mullaperiyar dam, which was much older than Moolathara.