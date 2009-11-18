The Thierry family with the motorhome at Cherai on Tuesday.

CHERAI: A six-member Swiss family on a fouryear world tour in a specially built motorhome arrived on the Cherai beach on Tuesday.

Thierry, wife Vero, Max, 12, Loane, 10, Sam,9, and Zoe, 7, drew the attention of local people when they drove up in their motorhome built on an IVECO truck.

The family had left Switzerland a couple of years ago and had travelled through Africa before sailing to Mumbai.

They drove to Goa, Hampi, Mysore and Ooty before reaching Kochi through Kozhikode.

Thierry was magnanimous enough to allow local people ride on his vehicle on the beach.

The fully air-conditioned drawing room, bed rooms and bathroom set up in the truck surprised many.

The couple, both teachers, said they would never forget the beauty and cleanliness of the Cherai beach.

They left for Fort Kochi on Tuesday and will visit Alappuzha and Kovalam in the coming days.