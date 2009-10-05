ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) is planning to set up a Sub-Certifying Authority (Sub-CA) for issuing valid Digital Signature Certificates.

A digital signature is one which provides credibility and legal validity for online transactions. A Sub-CA has to work on the behalf of a Certifying Authority (CA) which has been approved by the Controller of Certifying Authority (CCA) of the Indian Government.

At present, in India, there are only eight Certifying Authorities, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and National Informatics Centre (NIC), which have the right to provide digital signatures.

Since a Sub-CA can work only under any of these CAs, the IT Mission has floated tenders for identifying licensed CAs which will help it in setting up a Sub-CA. The CA which will become the partner of the IT Mission will issue legally valid digital signature certificates to applicants. Any government employee or citizen who is involved in any online transactions with the Government can apply for a digital signature. The signatures issued by the KSITM will have legal validity as per the Indian IT Act.

IT Secretary Ajaykumar told Express that the objective of the IT Mission in setting up a Sub-CA was to create a trusted electronic environment and promote the usage of IT across various services along with ensuring security and legal validity.

The certificates issued by KSITM will carry the same level of trust as those issued by a licensed Certifying Authority itself, and will be shown as 'Issued by KSITM'.

IT Mission coordinator Sabarish K said that as a Sub-CA, KSITM would be able to validate and approve or reject applications for certificates and request revocation or renewal of client certificates.

IT Mission will also be able to create and maintain an accurate audit trail/documentation of all its operations as a Sub-CA, he said.