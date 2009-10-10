Chief Post Master-General, Kerala Region, Shobha Koshy speaking on the occasion of the World Posts Day in Kochi on Friday. Postal Services Director

KOCHI: Around 400 post offices in the State will be computerised by the end of this year, bringing the total number of computerised post offices in the State to 1,000, said Chief Post Master General Shobha Koshy.

Addressing newsmen in Kochi as part of the World Post Day on Friday, Shobha Koshy said that 667 of the 1,930 departmental post offices in Kerala had already been computerised.

The Postal Department is organising a national postal week from October 9 to 15.

The department, in association with the Agriculture Insurance Corporation(AIC), will soon introduce an insurance scheme for rubber farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam shortly. Farmers having 55 rubber trees or more can avail themselves of the insurance. “The introduction of e-ticketing was successful in Lakshadweep, as people are using it for booking trains and flights. Earlier, they had to call the mainland for booking. A total of 177 post offices in Kerala are having e-ticketing facilities”, Shobha Koshy said.

She said that core-banking facility will be introduced in 10 post offices in Kerala by December.