THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things pan out well, students in the State shall receive Unique Identification Numbers by the end of the next academic year.

The Local Self-Government Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Education Department are racking their brains to make it possible with the help of data compiled under the Child Census 2007.

To begin with, a pilot programme will be initiated in Thiruvananthapuram district, where all students from Standard I to XII would be handed over their ID numbers, starting November 14.

The idea of giving a Unique Identification Number to students is as old as the Child Census 2007, in which it was listed as one of the main objectives.

The census was done by the SSA with the support of the LSGD and the findings were published in October 2008. The census itself was met with hurdles, stricken by controversies and delayed than anticipated, which had turned the idea stale until it has suddenly been given a new lease of life by authorities.

“There is already a number allotted to each student under the Child Census 2007. But it remains dead, merely an official thing and the students are unaware of it. Now, we are planning to hand over the ID numbers to students, for which first their data will be updated, cross-checked with their parents and then ID numbers issued,” said an SSA official.

The ID number will be used in all possible documents related to the student, may it be the Transfer Certificate, mark reports, school leaving certificates or other bona-fide certificates.

And gradually, it is expected to come handy for the student in his life outside the school too, the official said.

According to the data published by SSA in the website of child census 2007, there is a total of 81,55,405 students in the State.

The summary clearly classifies students into male and female, lists the number of vision impaired, hearing impaired and other disabled students and counts the students under various categories such as the SC, ST, OBC and so on.

The pilot programme will turn 7,33,971 students in the capital district owners of the ID numbers in the first stage. As per the data available, there are 3,71,112 boys and 3,60,247 girls in the student population of Thiruvananthapuram.

However, there is still uncertainty as to who will bear the burden of implementing the programme in the district levels. Though panchayats would probably be given the onus, talks are on between the LSG and Education Departments for a final choice.