KOCHI: A petition was filed before the Kerala High Court challenging a Government Order that toddy shops in the State should remain closed on the first day of the month.

The petition was filed by a toddy shop licensee - Gopinathan, Melazhikakath House, Thrithala.

As per the provisions under the Abkari Rules Disposal Rules 2002, toddy shops are allowed to open on the first day of the month.

The move to open foreign liquor shops on September 1 was challenged through a public interest litigation and the High Court directed the Government to also close toddy shops on the day.

But there was no direction to follow the ban in the future, the petitioner submitted.