ALAPPUZHA: The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Paul M George has sought the custody of main accused Kari Satheesh and Jayachandran, the kingpin of the gang which committed the murder. The police have already filed an application in this regard before the Ramankari Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The request was moved by the team led by DySP K M Tomi. The Court is likely to approve the request after Onam holidays.

Now, all the 19 accused, including Kari Satheesh are under judicial custody for 14 days. “After the Court granting the police custody of the accused, we will take them to various spots related to the murder for collecting more evidence,” said a police officer.

We have already sent items like slippers and clothes which had traces of blood in it to the Forensic experts, he added.