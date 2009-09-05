The exhibition of Pulikali masks organised by the Kanattukkara Yuvajana Sangam in Thrissur on Friday. The Kanattukkara Sangam is one of participants

THRISSUR: Thousands of spectators will throng the Swaraj Round here on Saturday to witness the traditional pulikali, which will ring down the curtain as part of Onam celebrations in the district.

Pulikali Co-ordination Committee secretary Baby P Antony said that 11 pulikali teams, consisting of 41 to 50 members each accompanied by tableaux, will enthrall the spectators here. Tourism Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The Tourism Department has granted Rs 1 lakh for distributing among the teams participating in the pulikali, which is the speciality of Onam celebrations in the district.

In addition, Thrissur Corporation usually offers Rs 25, 000 to each team.

Antony pointed out that the grants by the Tourism Department and the Corporation are far short of the requirement.

He said that for preparing each performer, the artists engaged would charge upto Rs 1000 in addition to the cost of paints and masks.