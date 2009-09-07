THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suresh Kumar IAS, who was suspended last December for criticising the functioning of the Chief Minister's Office, has been reinstated in service.

The Chief Minister's office has confirmed that the order reinstating Suresh Kumar has been signed by Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan.Suresh Kumar, however, said he was yet to receive the order.

The decision to take Suresh Kumar back seems to have been made on the expiry of his period of suspension.