Ray Klingsmith, president-elect of Rotary International, handing over the logo of the Rotary Institute to conference advisor B R Ajith at a function.

KOCHI: A three-day conference of Rotary governors, incoming governors and past governors from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Singapore will begin at Le Meridien Convention Centre here on Friday.

Rotary International president elect Ray Klinginsmith, USA, will inaugurate the conference which is titled ‘Rotary Institute’. Former Sri Lankan president Chandrika Kumaratunga will deliver the keynote address.

At the meet, the Rotary’s Vocational Excellence Award will be presented to Taj Group of Hotels, Mumbai, general manager Karambhir Kang.

Karambhir who had lost his family in the Mumbai terrorist attack had continued his service in the hotel and saved many customers and colleagues.

Conference chairman Sunil K Zachariah told newsmen that Harish Bijour, Alexis Leon, V Krishna Murthy, Shoba Koshy, Anil Kumar, William B Boyd, Raja Saboo, K R Ravindran and Ashok Mahajan would speak at the conference. This is the second time the international conference is being held in Kochi. The first conference of Rotary International held in Kochi was in 1996.

Around 700 delegates from around the world are expected to participate in the conference. Funds collected at the conference will be used for the construction of the Geriatric Village at Chunanganveli, an initiative by the Rotarians to provide drinking water to an old-age home.

Klinginsmith said that the Rotary had been initiating humanitarian projects to address the challenges being faced by people around the world, such as hunger, poverty and illiteracy.

“Around 1.2 million men and women donate their expertise, time and money in support of local and international projects aimed at helping the needy and promoting understanding among different cultures,” he said.

“The conference will discuss the performance of the Rotary in the last year and issues to be addressed next.

We will prepare ourselves to meet the challenges awaiting us next year,” Klinginsmith said.

Raja Saboo, who served as chairman of The Rotary Foundation in India, said that the Rotary’s flagship programme was its efforts to protect children from polio, a disease the organisation aims to eradicate from the world. India is one of the countries which struggle to wipe out polio.

The Cochin Rotary will discuss ways and means to manage the last lap of the polio eradication drive. Polio is still prevalent in the country though cases are coming down, with most of the cases now being found among children of migratory labourers.

T he Rotary is in the process of adopting new methods to reach the flood-affected rural areas of Bihar where it is difficult to reach and vaccinating the affected people.