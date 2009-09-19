KOTTAYAM: India’s quest for hegemony in South- East Asia by any means, including the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and additional one-to-one agreements with other countries, amply aided by the US, will affect the interests of mass petty producers in the country, especially those in Kerala, said State Planning Board vice-chairman Prabhat Patnaik here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a state-level seminar on `Issues Raised by ASEAN Pact’, organised by the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA).

“Millions of peasants and workers in the country stand to lose terribly as policy makers seem to be obsessed with growth rate alone and bank on a language aimed at becoming the superpower,” he said.

Patnaik alleged that the central executive was not bothered to ratify international treaties in the Parliament. He said that such a stance was highly objectionable, particularly when the provisions of such pacts impinged the rights of the member states and the livelihood of millions of people.

The argument raised on this score is that such ratification by the Parliament was not mandatory as per the country’s Constitution. “But, countries like the US, which often spearhead such agreements, are obliged to present them for the sanction of their respective national forums before signing them,” he said. Patnaik said that the promise made by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to a delegation from Kerala that details of the ASEAN draft agreement would be shared with the State, and apprehensions, if any, would be addressed before signing the pact was broken when it was signed without any such gesture.

It is bad for a country that it cannot trust the words of the Prime Minister.

The Congress seems to be riding roughshod with its victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He said that in a federal structure the states had the right to demand. Kerala was genuinely concerned about the fact that many of the State’s agricultural produces, including pepper, rubber and coconuts as well as the fisheries products, all of which fall under the petty production sector, were listed in the third category of goods in the ASEAN FTA that empowers reduction of duty on the import of these items from the existing 80 % to the 35-40 % range over a period of time. Patnaik also pointed out that the actual income of petty producers should also be evaluated with respect to the relative exchange rates of the rupee, rather than relying on the production cost factor alone.

“However, it will completely wipe out the little gains which may come through increased productivity. The peasants of the country should be protected by invoking a livelihood box, considering the experiences from the previous FTAs where scores of people were thrown out of their jobs,” he opined.

ASEAN nations have a track record of systematically dumping products, which would prove harmful to Kerala which is already in trouble following the SAAR C FTA, as it had facilitated the flow of produces like pepper from Vietnam and elsewhere.

Kerala University former Vice- Chancellor B Ekbal said that the ASEAN agreement and many of the one-to-one agreements recently signed between India and other countries were manifestations of a strategy by the US and other developed nations to impose their policies which could not be enforced through the WTO. KGOA state president K Krishna Panicker presided over the meeting and state general secretary K Sivakumar welcomed the gathering.

Mons Joseph MP inaugurated a session on `ASEAN Agreement and Farm Sector’.

State Planning Board member K N Harilal presented the topic and Infam chairman Mathew Vadakkemuri spoke. Another session on `ASEAN Pact and Fisheries Sector’, was also held. Inaugurating the session, Fisheries Minister S Sharma said that the Centre had issued a death warrant to the country’s fisheries sector through the ASEAN agreement. “Kerala had posted an all-time record last year in the export of fish products. With unfettered imports, the scenario will undergo a drastic change for the worse,” he said.

School of Industrial Fisheries director Prof Madhusoodana Kurup presented the topic. Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation general secretary T Peter and joint secretary K J Antony spoke.