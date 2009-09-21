THRISSUR: Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation president K B Ganeshkumar MLA has said that all attempts by vested interests to conspire against elephant owners would be resisted by the federation.

Inaugurating an 'open house’ session organised by Kerala Elephant Owners Federation here on Sunday, he said that vested interests were at work in the State raising objections against engaging elephants in festivals.

He said that although some people raise objections by pretending to be elephant lovers, their actual intention was to undermine the tradition and custom followed by the people for many years.

Ganeshkumar said the vested interests had succeeded in misleading the Government and other authorities concerned to a great extent.

"Some time back media had reported that majority of domesticated elephants in the State were suffering from tuberculosis. Following the report, the federation had engaged veterinarians to conduct another study to check the veracity of the report and if found correct take necessary steps to provide treatment to the infected elephants", he said.

Interestingly, the study conducted by the veterinarians engaged by the Federation did not find TB infection among domesticated elephants in the State as serious as it was reported in the media, he said.

Federation vice-president Vasudevan Namboodiri presided over the function. Veterinarians Radhakrishna Kaimal, K C Panicker, Muraleedharan, mahouts, representatives of various temple committees, elephant lovers and public attended the session.