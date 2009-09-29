KERALA: Mata Amritanandamayi gave a call to bring humanity “back to earth’’ at a time when mankind is focused on taking human beings to moon, Mars and beyond.

Delivering the annual birthday address on the occasion of her 56th birthday on Sunday, Mata said the freedom that ignores basic human values leads us only to

danger. The thought “everything only for me’’ has become firmly entrenched in our minds. Our body, this earth, the wind, water, food, etc., are all gifts of God. But many of us think such things are our birthright, the Mata said.

The global financial crisis is affecting even more countries than last year. There are still no signs that the threat of global warming will end anytime in the near future.

In recent times, war and terrorism have created millions of orphans and refugees throughout the world. Many people lament about the drying up of rivers in Kerala. But there is another river here which is overflowing — the

Alcohol River. Unfortunately, the people who suffer most due to alcoholism

are women.

Today, the swine flu epidemic is spreading all over the world. But no one is paying any attention to a much more dangerous and faster-spreading disease: the Ego Virus, she said. She said that selfless service was the outward

expression of compassion and that was why she is concentrated much on selfless service.

The morning began with Maha Ganapati Homam conducted by Surya Kaladi Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathiripad. At 7.30 a.m., Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri

gave ‘satsang’.

Mata arrived at 9.30 a.m. Upon her arrival, Sri Guru Pada Puja was conducted by Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri.

After the conclusion of Mata’s address, the 2009 Amrita Keerti Puraskar was presented to Prof K V Dev for his meritorious contributions to the spiritual-philosophical literature. The award was presented by last year’s Amrita Keerti Puraskar recipient, Prof Vasudevan Potti.

As part of its Amrita Sree selfhelp group programme, the Ashram

distributed 32 new sewing machines to women forming an Amrita Self-Help Group in Wayanad. These were distributed by K C Venugopal MP. A few books on Amma were released on the occasion. A large number of devotees took a formal pledge before Mata to spread awareness regarding the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

This was followed by a mass marriage ceremony for poor couples.

Thereafter Mata started giving darshan to one and all. Cultural programs were performed by students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Amrita Vidyalayams.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappalli Natesan attended.