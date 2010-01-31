PALAKKAD: The discussions held on Saturday on the government norms for conducting ezhunellippus remained inconclusive with the office-bearers of many temple committees pooh-poohing the guidelines as impractical.

Apart from office-bearers of temple committees, elephant owners and officials of the district administration took part in the meet wherein the decisions taken by the monitoring committees constituted by the Wild Life Department and other relevant rules were discussed.

The norm stipulating that the name of the elephant and the mahout should be informed to the departments of Revenue, Forest, Police and Fire and Rescue personnel at least 72 hours in advance is impractical since the elephant and its mahouts change in the last minute, temple committee office- bearers said.

The government stipulation that ezhunellippus should not be held between 11 a.m and 4 p.m. is impractical as most of the 'Poorams' and "Velas' in Palakkad and Valluvanad begin at that time, they said.

The speakers felt that the norms that fitness certificates should be issued every 24 hours and the sanction of the Forest Department was necessary for inter-district transfer of the elephants were meant to harass the owners and organising committee members of temples.

Earlier, fitness certificates were issued to the elephants once in a fortnight .

The office-bearers of the Pariyanmpatta Temple Committee said that the government instruction to construct a barricade which would keep the animal two metre away from people was not feasible due to the surge of the crowd. And, the pachyderm will be constantly moving, they said.

The meet was conducted by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) with the co-operation of the Departments of the Police, Forest and Devaswom.

District administration officials and veterinary doctors present at the meet said that the norms relating to ezhunellippu should be displayed before the respective temples at least four days prior to festival. The rules which should be adhered by the office-bearers of the temple committees, elephant owners and the public should be displayed.

With the office-bearers of temple committees and elephant owners sticking to their stands and the officials of the district administration and veterinary doctors not budging, the discussions reached nowhere.

The seminar, inaugurated by District Collector K V Mohan Kumar, was held at the District Animal Husbandry office hall. SPCA secretary P K Narayanan was the moderator.

Additional District Magistrate Surendranath, Divisional Forest Officer P S Mani, chief veterinary officer Dr Sumangala, assistant commissioner of the Malabar Devaswom Board Vilasini, DySP Abdul Rashid and retired Collector T C Balakrishnan Nair were present.

Elephant owners and office-bearers of the temple committees who participated included M A Parameswaran (Mangalamkunnu), Velloor Ramakrishnan (Pariyanampatta), Rajan Nair (Manapullykavu), Sabapathy (Thattamangalam), Surendran (Nemmara), C A Kareem (Kannampra), A Rahim (Pudunagaram), Unnikrishnan (Amabalapra), Murugankutty (Vadakkencherry), Parameswaran Namboodiri (Kaniyamparam) and Rajan (West Yakkara). Veterinary doctors –Dr Biju and Dr Ponnumani who belonged to the tranquiliser squad were also present.