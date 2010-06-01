ANGAMALY: K J Yesudas visited the heart patients at the Heart Care Centre at Little Flower Hospital here on Monday.

He visited the patients who had undergone heart surgery, financed under the ‘Hridayathalam’ scheme which meets the surgery expenses of poor patients.

The scheme has been introduced at LF Hospital jointly by Yesudas and Lions Club District 324 E 4 jointly.

Yesudas was the chief guest at a public meeting held in connection with his visit. He said there were thousands of heart patients who had lost all hope in life due to paucity of funds for their treatment.

The Hridayathalam scheme will help them come back to normal life. The rich should come forward to help their fellow beings in distress, Yesudas said. LF Hospital Director Fr Sebastian Vadakkumbadan presided over the meeting. Assistant director Fr Rojan Nangelimalil, Lions Governor Roy Varghese and municipal chairperson Valsala Haridas spoke.