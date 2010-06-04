THRISSUR: The inauguration of the construction work of the Angamaly-Sabari railway line will be held in July this year, K P Dhanapalan MP has said.

He told reporters here on Thursday that the date for the inauguration would be decided at the convenience of the Union Railway Minister.

The foundation stone for the 700-metre-long bridge across the Periyar will also be laid on the occasion.

The Central Government has granted Rs 13.5 crore for the construction of the bridge. The procedures for acquisition of land for the railway line is being completed, Dhanapalan said.

Dhanapalan said many development projects were carried out in Mukundapuram Lok Sabha constituency last year. They included rejuvenation of TELK, widening of NH 47 and 17 and many link roads, sanction for the underbridge at Chalakkudy, Central grant of Rs 3 crore for the consortium of 23 plywood units at Perumbavoor and grant of Rs 10 crore by the Centre for Ayush Medical Research Centre at Koratty.