THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kottathara panchayat in Wayanad has become the first panchayat for which a human resources development report has been prepared.

The report was prepared by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) as part of the pilot project for preparing district-level human development report for the State Planning Board. The preparation of the reports is being supported by the Planning Commission and the UNDP under the project on `strengthening state plans for human development (SSPHD).’ Kottathara panchayat in Wayanad and Madappally panchayat in Kottayam district were selected for understanding the micro level of human resource development.

The report pointed out that a good percentage of women from most social groups except the forward castes has not attended school. Most of those among SC/ST groups especially the Paniya community, have not gone to school. The report also pointed out that land which is the main productive asset in this largely agricultural economy, has been distributed unequally. Members of the Paniya community are largely landless.

The lack of land ownership and small size of land owned has resulted in a large proportion of the population living below the poverty line. Poverty is endemic among SC/ST communities.

In spite of low level of education, landlessness and poverty, social participation is high in the panchayat and covers almost all social groups, except Paniyas, the report says.

The report pointed out that identifying poor is not an easy task as income poverty and multidimensional poverty are not co-terminus.