HC seeks govt views on setting up of regional pl

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state to express its views regarding setting up of waste treatment plants at regional centres. The court also recommended the state to consider constituting a state-level agency for managing these plants.

The Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P R Raman and Justice C N Ramachandran Nair issued the directive while considering a petition filed by Aluva-based Association for Environmental Protection.

“Large number of public interest litigations and writ petitions are pending before the court regarding massive pollution caused owing to dumping of waste. Photographs submitted before the court show that waste is being dumped even on the banks of the Periyar, the water source of Kochi city. Petitions seeking issuance of directives to local bodies to set up waste treatment plants are pending before it,” the court said.

“If there is a state level-agency, treatment plants for solid waste and bio-medical waste, and other treatment plants could be set up at regional centres. Each local body need not set up its own plants. The waste from satellite townships could also be treated in such plants,” the court said.

The court suggested that levy could be collected from every household, hotels, hospitals and markets to meet the massive cost of land acquisition, construction and management of the plant.

“If the government does not want to source the funds from the public through the levy, local bodies could be made to contribute funds,” the court said.