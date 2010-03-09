Home States Kerala

HC seeks govt views on setting up of regional pl

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state to express its views regarding setting up of waste treatment plants at regional centres. The court also recommended the state to consi

Published: 09th March 2010 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state to express its views regarding setting up of waste treatment plants at regional centres. The court also recommended the state to consider constituting a state-level agency for managing these plants.

The Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice P R Raman and Justice C N Ramachandran Nair issued the directive while considering a petition filed by Aluva-based Association for Environmental Protection.

“Large number of public interest litigations and writ petitions are pending before the court regarding massive pollution caused owing to dumping of waste. Photographs submitted before the court show that waste is being dumped even on the banks of the Periyar, the water source of Kochi city. Petitions seeking issuance of directives to local bodies to set up waste treatment plants are pending before it,” the court said.

“If there is a state level-agency, treatment plants for solid waste and bio-medical waste, and other treatment plants could be set up at regional centres. Each local body need not set up its own plants. The waste from satellite townships could also be treated in such plants,” the court said.

The court suggested that levy could be collected from every household, hotels, hospitals and markets to meet the massive cost of land acquisition, construction and management of the plant.

“If the government does not want to source the funds from the public through the levy, local bodies could be made to contribute funds,” the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp