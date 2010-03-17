KOCHI: Barrister from the United Kingdom, Lord David Pannick QC on Tuesday said that anyone detained under charges of serious nature, including terrorism, had the right to know the basic reason for the detention.

Pannick, a crossbencher in the House of Lords and one who practises in areas of public law and human rights said this did not mean that he was speaking in support of diluting the severe law formulated to tackle the scourge of terrorism.

He said there was no dispute over the fact that terrorists belonged to abnormal class and had to be dealt with severely but democratic principles had to be followed while detaining people under such law. Pannick said this while delivering a lecture on ‘Treating terrorist suspects fairly: Can the law ensure procedural fairness without endangering the security of the state?’ He said the lack of transparency in dealing with terror-related cases will damage democratic principles. It will not help in a great way in tackling terrorism, he said.

For instance, the detention of a large number of people of Japanese origin in the US in the name of national security when Japan targeted Pearl Harbour during the second world war was a shameful act, he said.

Referring to the accused retracting confessions, he said the issue was a universal problem and courts in Europe had empowered investigative agencies to make recording of the confessions or endorse their statement by putting their signature since 1984.

Pannick also referred to the terrorism- related detentions that had happened in Europe, the US, South Africa and Israel.

Replying to a question as to why he had not mentioned India, he said the quality of Indian judicial system was high.

He said the future generations would continue to keep the tradition high. He also hailed the contribution of Menon and Pai foundation which had organised the event.

Lord David Pannick has argued a large number of cases before the Appellate committee of the House of Lords before its replacement by the new Supreme Court and has argued cases in the European Court of Justice and in the European Court of Human Rights.