TAKING risks is a passion for comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. One risk was his para-sailing performance at Payyambalam beach the other day. Another was a month ago when he penned a love letter to Big B. At Payyambalam Kodiyeri told media persons that risks and adventures had been part of his life since his teenage days.

True, he took risks; but only after ensuring that those risks paid him a dividend at some point of time.

Many of us still remember Kodiyeri’s speech in front of a police station during the days of the last UDF government. He boasted that his comrades were powerful enough to manufacture bombs even inside a police station. Would you think that a street-smart politician who boasts of manufacturing bombs inside a police station could one day become the home minister of his state? It was a calculated risk that Kodiyeri took and one that rightly paid off. A few weeks ahead of the Coimbatore party congress Kodiyeri, who was a staunch Pinarayi Vijayan loyalist, did a Narayana Panicker and tried to keep an equal distance from VS and Pinarayi.

That too paid off and Kodiyeri was elevated to the politburo, upsetting the chances of M A Baby, Thomas Isaac and Vaikom Viswan.

A month ago when a leading media group in Kerala offered another risk, Kodiyeri couldn’t resist the temptation to shake hands with it.

That is why he wrote a romantic letter to Big B, inviting him to be the brand ambassador of Kerala Tourism. Didn’t he know that Bachchan was already the ambassador of Narendra Modi and inviting him to Communist-ruled Kerala would be nothing short of denying the existence of Marx? He did know. But is there any fun in avoiding a risk just because it is anti-Marxist? Kodiyeri is not such a man.

He loved risks, loves risks and will always love risks. Especially if a risk can win him the heart of a colossus media group. Just wait a few months to see whether this will pay off or not...

Patron of corrupt souls

When V S Achuthanandan became the chief minister of Kerala after battling his detractors within the party, everybody said that he would be a different CM. Very different from other different CMs.

It is only last Thursday that Parasuraman realised how different VS is. He is the only CM in India, probably in the world, who can boldly claim that one of his colleagues is corrupt.

He is the only CM who can tolerate a corrupt minister and continue to work with him after preaching against corruption outside the LDF and the Cabinet.

Inspired by VS’s allegation, the otherwise meek Jose Thettayil found the courage to say that not only his department but Registration, Police and Civil Supplies departments are also corrupt. Now it is the turn of S Sarma, Kodiyeri and C Divakaran to reveal the names of other corrupt departments.

Come on guys, reveal your priorities. We are waiting with bated breath. Let’s prepare the full list of corrupt departments and ministers in a couple of weeks.

Even then, our CM will nod in support and welcome all those ministers to the next cabinet meeting. What if other ministers are corrupt? Since they enjoy the company of VS, their sins will be washed away.