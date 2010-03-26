KOCHI: A husband and wife have landed in the police net after having gone underground for the last seven years in connection with a cheating case.

Vijayan, 60, and Gopika, 45, of Malayattoor were arrested by a team of Crime Branch officials from Davengari in Karnataka.

Crime Branch DySP V Divakaran said the couple had collected Rs 1.5 lakh each from 24 people by promising them job at the Perambra unit of Apollo Tyres in 2003.“We took over the investigation from Kalady police. We have already arrested another accused, Jiniraj, 45, of Ernakulam.

The couple eloped with the money, amounting to Rs 36 lakh, to Karnataka and have been running a hostel at Davengari,” the officer said.

The team was able to locate the couple based on an intelligence input provided by Crime Branch Economic Offences Wing Superintendent of Police K K Chellapan.

The arrested were later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate of Perumbavoor.