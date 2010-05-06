THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has requested the State Electricity Regulatory Commission to let it continue with the power restrictions in the state.

The KSEB’s request in this regard came up for review before the Commission on Wednesday. A decision is expected within the next two days, Commission sources said. While daily power consumption saw a slump during April, lifting power restrictions now would mean a spurt in consumption levels, the KSEB has argued.

When filing the petition for power restrictions, the KSEB had anticipated an average daily consumption of 54 million units during April and May.

But due to a variety of reasons - summer rains, power restrictions, disruptions in many parts of the state - the consumption levels had come down during April.

The average consumption during April stood at 49.2 MU.

However, lifting the restrictions now would see consumption soaring to 54 MU during May, the KSEB said.

The IMD, the KSEB said in its request, has predicted that the summer rains would continue only for a few more days.