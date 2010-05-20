No end in sight to woes at Walayar checkpost

PALAKKAD: The traffic snarl at the Walayar checkpost in Palakkad district continues to be a never-ending problem, holding up the commuters and even patients travelling to hospital for hours on end even as the acquisition of land for setting up a modern checkpost is caught in legal tangles.The Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) had submitted a feasibility report to the State Government aimed at ensuring a hassle-free flow of traffic through the checkpost. The report had suggested the acquisition of 30 acres of land for the in-checkpost and another 20 km of land, around 2 km away for setting up the out-checkpost.

There will be a road frontage of around 800 metres which will help conduct the traffic easily.

The Revenue Department had acquired nearly 27.13 acres of land when the local people, under the banner of the Janakeeya Samithi, had approached the court stating that there was a 5-acre pond and if it is acquired, it will be impossible to do agriculture. A stay was granted and the acquisition proceedings have been stalled.

BEML chairman and managing director V R S Natarajan in his speech while commissioning the plant at Kanjikode appealed to Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and Opposition Leader Oommen Chandy, who were in the dais, to do something which could ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Natarajan said the movement of machinery for the plant and personnel from Coimbatore was one of the biggest bottlenecks the company faced.On many occasions, the queue of vehicles extends for more than 2 km up to Chavadi on the Tamil Nadu border.The recommendation by Inkel aimed at setting up a modernised integrated checkpost at Walayar. It proposed a single-point data collection and consolidated single-point payment collection under one roof.

At Walayar, there are the checkposts of the departments of transport, excise, apart from that of commercial taxes.

The foundation stone for the integrated checkpost plaza was laid in February 2008. Now, after two years, the situation is back to square one, with the Revenue Department unable to complete the acquisition process owing to the legal tangles.

The average number of vehicles passing through the checkpost in Walayar each day is to the tune of 2,500, if both the in and out checkposts are taken into consideration. There a around 150 employees in the commercial taxes checkpost who work in four shifts at 12 counters. All the women workers who were posted earlier were exempted recently.

The commercial taxes authorities are of the view that the vehicles which await their turn at their checkpost are parked in the yard and do not clog traffic. Their verification were mostly document-related while that of the Excise Department include both physical and document verification. They blame their counterparts in the Excise Department for the delay, while the latter blames the Commercial Taxes Department.

However, both the Excise and the Transport Department checkposts are understaffed, officials said.

The fact is that most often vehicles carrying the milk, vegetable and other perishable commodities which are let off through the green channel overtake the queue and end up jamming the way. The present infrastructure is not enough to cater to the huge volume of traffic since the checkpost was designed when the number of vehicles was less. The commissioning of the Vallarpadom terminal could only accentuate the situation if remedial measures are not taken to acquire land and widen the lanes.

It is felt that the installation of modernised weighing and scanning machines are opposed by the middlemen, since technological advances could eat into their income.

Naturally, the efforts to modernise the checkpost is being stalled by vested interests. The completion of the modernised checkpost will also ensure the curtailment of movement of vehicles through unmanned bye-routes and thus increase the revenue of the government.