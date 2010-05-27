THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court castigation of the Police Department in general and the replaced Palakkad SP Vijay Sakhare in particular on Tuesday in connection with the Sampath murder case have caused a wave of resentment among the top police officials. On Tuesday, Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan remarked about the judgment at a function in Thrissur that the court, while considering the writ petition filed by Sampath’s younger brother Murukesan, had already made up its mind to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

When contacted by `Express’, the top brass of the police shared the general mood among them which was in consonance with what the Home Minister had commented about the judgment. Though DGP Jacob Punnoose declined to comment about the verdict, the top cops feel that the comments against Vijay Sakhare and the Police Department were uncalled for. “Based on an earlier Supreme Court order, since the SP is not a respondent in the case, his name should not have been mentioned in the judgment,’’ a senior police official, on condition of anonymity, told `Express.’ While delivering the judgment on the custodial death of Sampath, the first accused in the sensational Sheela murder case, the High Court had noted that Vijay Sakhare was piloting the operation manhunt for Sampath.

``The statement of Kanakarajan, the co-accused in the Sheela murder case, does not say that Sakhare was leading the torture of Sampath.

The statement merely said that the SP was present while Sampath was being taken on custody from Coimbatore, which cannot be a reason for such a comment,’’ another official said. The court had also questioned the credibility of the investigation and said that the incident had undermined the faith of the common man in the state police force, which was supposed to protect the life and liberty of the citizen and maintain law and order.

The sources indicated that the government would appeal against the High Court verdict for getting the remarks against the police force and the SP in the judgment removed.