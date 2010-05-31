KOCHI: Defence Minister A K Antony has promised to extend all support in ensuring that a proper rehabilitation package is given to the evictees of the National Highway widening project in the state. The Defence Minister also promised to examine all aspects of the demand if a request comes from the State Government.

The Defence Minister gave the assurance while the representatives of Citizens’ Council met him in Kochi on Sunday requesting him to intervene in the NH-widening issue.

Antony said it was the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which should take a decision regarding the rehabilitation package.

Development should not be politicised and all political parties should be positive about a developmental projects, he said.

Citizens’ Council, a conglomeration of 23 major organizations which came together for the speedy and proper implementation of the widening of National Highway, submitted a memorandum to the Defence Minister.

The team requested the Defence Minister to take steps to ensure that a rehabilitation and compensation package similar to the one given to the evictees in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

They also submitted before the minister a study report prepared by the Centre for Public Policy Research regarding NH widening.