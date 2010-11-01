KOZHIKODE: The support the LDF enjoyed in Elathur, Beypore and Cheruvannur-Nallalam panchayats which were attached to the Corporation helped the Front retain its rule. The tactical move to merge the LDF-ruled panchayats came to the rescue of the CPM, which lost ground in the city.

To the surprise of the LDF campaign managers, their rivals captured 31 seats in the old Corporation limits. The LDF could win only 24 seats here. Many of the CPM strongholds in the city such as Kommeri, Mayanad, and Kudilthode crumpled before the UDF avalanche.

But the LDF candidates romped home in 17 wards in three panchayats while the UDF could only win three. This resulted in upsetting the UDF applecart.

Out of 41 wards won by LDF, 39 were won by the CPM and two by the NCP. In the UDF, Congress won 18 seats, Socialist Janata Democratic four Muslim League 10 and rest by the UDF-supported independents.The Mayor probables of the LDF A K Premajam won from Pottammal ward, C K Renukadevi from Chakorathukulam and Salma Rahman from Areekode North. P T Abdul Latheef, former deputy mayor, won the Malaparamba ward. UDF mayor candidate and former minister M T Padma won from the Chalappuram ward.

Though the supporters of K Muraleedharan contested four wards, only C S Sathyabhama could manage to win from Athanikkal ward. The defeat of former Public Works Standing Committee chairperson Hansa Jayanth who contested the election with Janata Dal (S) ticket was a major setback to the LDF. T Sujan of the CPM candidate, won from Thoppayil.

DYFI leader C P Musafir won from Payyanakkal while another DYFI leader C M Jamsheer lost from Chelavur. DCC member Ramesh Nambiyath lost the Marad ward.

The Socialist Janata Democratic party won all the four seats- Nadakkavu, Azchavattom, Valiyangadi and Moonalingal. In the Valiyangadi wards the two factions of the Janata Dal had fought each other. BJP's Pankajam Paikkat was defeated from the Meenchanda ward, which the party had won last time.

She came second to Usha Devi of Congress.

BJP candidates Aittattil Gouri in Beypore Port ward and Latha Jayaraj in Chevarambalam came second.

INL's Brazeelia Shamsudheen defeated INL (Secular) candidate Mariam teacher. K C Shobitha, daughter of DCC president K C Abu, got elected from Paropady humbling CPI's E A Elsy.