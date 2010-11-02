THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Congress leadership in the State has decided to have a serious introspection into how the party lost a winnable situation in Kozhikode. It would have been a big setback to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) if the Congress had wrested power in Kozhikode Corporation.

Like in Kollam, the CPM did not have a comfortable victory in Kozhikode and hence it should be considered as an advantage to the UDF. The party leadership has observed it as a failure on the part of the district leadership.

The KPCC leadership has decided not to compare the local body results with the previous Lok Sabha elections since the Congress has made its best performance in the district when compared to any local body polls. However, the failure in giving a fitting reply to the CPM in its own stronghold, is being considered as a setback for the Congress itself.

Hopes were high this time as the Congress felt that with their newfound ally Socialist Janata (Democratic) and the intensive campaigning launched by K Muraleedharan coupled with the anti-incumbency factor against the CPMruled Corporation, the Congress had dreamt of an upset win.

"The victory in Kozhikode would have been more sweeter for the party and it would have been the best performance for it when compared to other districts. The elections in Kozhikode district were politically more significant for the CPM and hence the Congress now rate this as a lost opportunity,'' said a senior Congress leader.

Blame game begins

After the results, now the blame is being put on the choice of candidates and also the rebel menace. However, unprecedentedly there was much unity in the campaigning within the UDF but still it could not create an upset. These are the worries haunting the Congress leadership now.

Though there was not much expectations from the municipalities of Vadakara and Koilandy, the party had anticipated bright prospects in the district panchayat and Corporation. The leaders felt that if there was more rigorous and wellplanned campaigning, the district panchayat would have been with the UDF and even the Corporation. Even in the grama panchayats, the UDF had come close securing 31 when the LDF got 36. Though the Socialist Janata (Democratic) factor did not work in the Vadakara municipality, the Vadakara block panchayat has gone the UDF way.

Similarly in Koilandy where K Muraleedhran is learnt to have considerable influence also did not come in as a help for the UDF.

Once the KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala and Opposition Leader Oommen Chandy are back from New Delhi on November 3, the party leaders will sit together and review the poll results.