Vidhu V V wins Young Scientist Award

Published: 09th November 2010 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: Vidhu V V of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, was presented with the Young Scientist Award at the valedictory function of the 20th Swadeshi Science Congress here on Monday. Sweety Mol Jose of St Thomas College, Pala, was given a special award for the best technical paper presented in Malayalam.

&nbsp;In the Student Scientist Awards category, the Sangamagramam Madhavan Award for the best oral presentation among seniors was bagged by Parameswaran Valyathan and team from St Thomas Residential school, Thiruvananthapuram.

The juniors award went to R Akshaya and team of St Thomas School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Jagdish Chandra Bose award for the best science model among seniors went to Daniel T Davi and team of Ansar English School, Thrissur. The award for the juniors was won by Jayadeep Pradeep and team of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal.

&nbsp;The best poster award among the seniors was bagged by S Roshini and team of Government GSS, Koduvayur, Palakkad. Aswathy Rakesh and team of St Dominic EMHA, Palluruthy, won in the juniors category.

The awards were announced by V P N Nampoori, president, Swadeshi Science Movement. The valedictory function was inaugurated by Cusat Pro-Vice-Chancellor Godfrey Louis.

