THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children's Day celebrations in Kerala were soured Sunday when two cases of corporal punishment came to light.

In the first case, a Christian priest, who is also the vice principal of a school in Alappuzha district, was arrested for punishing some children studying in class I of the school.

"A parent had lodged a complaint on Friday that the vice principal had asked some students of class I to kneel on the ground after he found them talking," sub inspector Devapalan Nair told IANS Sunday.

"According to the Juvenile Justice Act, this is a bailable offence. He was therefore let out on bail," he added.

In the second case, a class X student was admitted to the hospital after being caned by the vice principal of his school for not shaving his moustache.

Shahjahan, the victim's father, said the vice principal, a nun, had caned his son several times.

"We registered a case against the school authorities at the Chavara Police station of Kollam district. We are now being pressurised not to press charges against the nun," he told IANS.

The school authorities have promised to render an unconditional apology, he said, adding that he may withdraw the complaint.