THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The final report of the U R Ananthamurthy Committee on State Higher Education Policy has suggested reduction in the size of affiliating universities. The report submitted to the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Monday made this suggestion for reducing the burden on the university.

The report will come up for discussion at the governing council meeting of the KSHEC slated for December 1 before it is forwarded to the government for consideration. The report is available on the website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in The report suggests a common, neighbourhood school system. This will ensure adequate and equitable opportunity for quality education for all children which will act as the foundation of excellence in higher education.

There should also be provision for translation of good research papers presented in the mother tongue into English and other languages.

Quality Assessment and Assurance Cells should be set up in all institutions, with adequate representation for feeder population, regulatory institutions and the State along with teachers and students of the institutions concerned. The popular demand for discipline-wise universities, which is on the increase, has to be critically evaluated, the committee said.

Information provided by all institutions, including universities and colleges, should be codified to develop a State Data Bank on Higher Education which should be annually updated.

Putting in place provisions for the award of merit-cum-means scholarships, a system of admission according to merit and levy of fees on the basis of means and availability of educational loans at minimal rates of interest and without collateral securities have also been suggested by the committee.

Adequate provisions should be incorporated in the rules of these institutions to ensure transparency and accountability for foreign grants. Academic collaboration may be restricted to research-level activities in frontier areas, exchange of students, teachers and credits, the committee opined.

The research students should be inducted to conduct tutorial classes, the report said. The report also suggest a five-year programme of action (POA). The salient features of the POA are as follows:

1) Increase public spending on education to the tune of six percent of State's GDP and 30 percent of the State budget, of which one third should be set apart for higher and technical education.

2) Expand and diversify educational facilities to levels adequate enough to provide access to at least 30 percent of the relevant age group, covering diverse areas in higher and technical education.

3) Give priority to the cooperative and government-controlled institutions in the self-financing sector.

4) Public-Private-Partnership may be permitted in such a way as would make available private resources for public use.

5) Fill up all existing vacancies of teachers on a priority basis and abolish the system of guest/contract faculty.

6 ) Establish Academic Staff Colleges (ASC) in all universities

7) Set up a College Service Commission for the recruitment of teachers.

8) Institute a centralised system of admission of students through universities.

9) Modernise infrastructure in existing institutions. Improve the use of ICT in all educational institutions.

10) Separate government, aided and unaided streams from one another, spatially and administratively.

11) Continuously update curriculum and syllabi and review the system of grading, semester, credit, continuous internal evaluation and student feedback with a view to further consolidating and improving the reforms.

12) Provide avenues for academic collaboration between higher education institutions in the State with those outside the State and the country.

13) Implement Right to Information Act in all higher education institutions.

14) Set up a comprehensive State-level Data Bank on Higher Education.

15) Establish clusters of colleges across the State and incrementally confer greater and greater autonomy, with a view to gradually transforming them into full fledged universities.

16) Establish an Open University and delink distance/private learning/continuing education from regular universities.

17) Establish extensive scholarship and interest-free loan schemes with a view to providing equitable access and improvement of quality in higher education.

18) Revise acts and statutes of universities to make the governance structures of universities and colleges more academically oriented and socially accountable.

19) Protect and strengthen the democratic and organisational rights of students, teachers and non-teaching staff.