THIRUVANATHAPURAM: It is going to be bad news for K R Gowri as she is getting alienated in the party which she had founded in 1994. If the octogenarian leader decides to sever ties with the United Democratic Front (UDF), she will have to walk out all alone. She is struggling hard to secure sympathisers within the party.

A N Rajan Babu, K K Shaju and Umesh Challiyil, the three senior leaders of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), along with the entire state committee of the party, will stand united and remain in the UDF.

The trio has already received the support of the Congress leadership for this and even from an unexpected quarter, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappalli Natesan.

The Congress leadership has already sent feelers to the senior leaders of the JSS and assured them full support if they remained within the UDF.

The meeting between Opposition Leader Oommen Chandy and JSS state president A N Rajan Babu a day ahead of the party's state committee meeting is an indication in this regard.

Sources said that the Congress leadership had promised them due recognition if these leaders stood united with the UDF even after Gowri moves out.

The Congress leadership has decided not to go for a patchup with Gowri after realising that the veteran leader's antiCongressism is not shared by the other members of the party.

This was reflected even in the state committee meeting of the JSS in which 94 out of 125 members stood against Gowri and criticised her for making unnecessary and unwarranted statements against the Congress after the local body polls. This was the reason why Gowri was compelled to call the party plenum since she didn't get any support within the state committee.

Despite getting defeated in the last Assembly election, Gowri is very keen to contest the next elections.

But she is wary of contesting with the UDF support as she fears backstabbing by Congress leaders of Alappuzha district.

This is the main reason why she is now thinking of leaving the UDF camp. But much to her surprise, she did not get enough support for this.

Leaving her further stranded, the SNDP Yogam general secretary is also learnt to have assured all support to Rajan Babu, Shaju and Umesh Challiyil for remaining in the UDF.

All these developments are signalling the alienation of Gowri not just from her party but even from the political map of the State.