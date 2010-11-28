THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manipulat ing the voters’ list is a usual practice in the cooperative societies in Kerala. But, what if it happens in a Bishop’s election? The proposed election to find the successor to CSI South Kerala bishop J W Gladston has run into troubled waters following allegations about inclusion of fake voters in the voters’ list.

The CSI Moderator Bisop Vasantha Kumar has ordered the freezing of election process for selecting a four-member panel for the next Bishop of the South Kerala diocese following detection of manipulation in the voters’ list.

The election will now be held on January 26, 2011 only and this will create an extraordinary situation in the diocese where there won’t be a Bishop for more than a month.

According to highly placed sources in the Church, the trouble began when a section of the Church wanted to get their nominees elected as the next Bishop. They tried to induct 26 new voters into the Diocesan Council to ensure the victory of their candidate. ‘’This is important as the last time Bishop J W Gladston won the race by a majority of around 30 votes only,’’ said a source.

The Constitution of the CSI Synod clearly states that only the Diocesan Council that exists at the time of notification of election shall elect the panel. When the notification was issued on August 23 to find a successor to Bishop Gladston who is due to retire on December 25, a 1,009-member Diocesan Council had existed.

However, the lay committee which was elected from the Diocesan Council to conduct the election process arbitrarily inducted new members to the Diocesan Council. When the final list was published, the number of members rose to 1,035. According to sources, Bishop Gladston refused to sign the final list as there were more members than the previous one. But, the list was issued by lay committee chairman Adv Sajan Prasad without the authorisation of the Bishop.

The resentment of a section of diocesan members over the attempt to wrest control of the diocese by vested interests was conveyed to the CSI Moderator through a written complaint. Acting on the complaint, the Moderator deputed Dr Sharat Carey, who is the chairman of synod election observer committee, to study the issue.