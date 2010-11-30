KOLLAM: The Oachira police have registered two cases in connection with the fire incident which left around 100 'parnasalas' gutted on the Oachira Parabrahma temple premises on Sunday.

There were around 1,400 huts erected for facilitating the devotees to sit in 'bhajan' during the Vrischikolsavam festival from November 17 to 28. As a part of the investigation into the incident, RDO V Mohanan conducted an inspection at the spot and held talks with police officers, including Special Branch DySP J Jacob.

Around 30 'parnasalas' were gutted in the fire that spread out from the parnasala at 5 pm. The devotees, who had been staying there for the past 12 days, had left the huts before the incident.