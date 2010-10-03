Home States Kerala

KWA MD turns poet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The poet in him could have easily withered away owing to the compulsions of his job. But, things have turned out to be different in the case of V K Baby, the present Managi

Published: 03rd October 2010 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The poet in him could have easily withered away owing to the compulsions of his job. But, things have turned out to be different in the case of V K Baby, the present Managing Director of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) who is bringing out his first collection of poems, ‘Echoes of Silence’.

The book will be released on October 4 at the 2nd National Book Fair organised by Green Books which is currently on at the Sahitya Akademi Hall, Thrissur.

&nbsp;‘Echoes of Silence’ has 53 poems which he wrote over the past so many years.

“I just used to scribble and have got some of them published in magazines and periodicals. It was my English teacher in the college who kindled an interest in poetry and encouraged me to write. However, I never had the courage to write as a professional.’’

When he was the District Collector of Thrissur he had brought out a book on globalisation and the behaviour of super-normal profit in Indian corporate sector.

Around the same time, his friend and colleague, V K Sharafudheen persuaded him to publish his poems.

“With much hesitation, I took them to K Jayakumar (Additional Chief Secretary), and Sukumar Azhikode (who has written the foreword to the book). They liked the work and gave me the confidence to get them published.’’

The work touches upon themes such as freedom, death, silence and love.

The poems are essentially short and stand out for the ‘’economy of words and a heightened sensitivity’’, writes Jayakumar in his introduction to the book. &nbsp;

Baby, who is also the Executive Director of Jalanidhi and director of Norka, asserts: “My poems do not answer anything, but, explore as a lonely traveller, the amazing beauty of life and its fathoms unknown. Also, my national and international assignments with agencies such as the World Bank, UNDP, European&nbsp; Commission, JICA and others have contributed a lot. Writing gives a space and silence, which indirectly gives me relief.’’

He has dedicated the book to his late father. The poems like ‘My Father’ and ‘Speak Out My Father’ bear testimony to this.

