THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kottayam-Ernakulam route will remain shut to train services on Sunday owing to work on the bridge across the Meenachil river. The Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express will run via Alappuzha on Sunday. The earlier plan was for the train to end its service in Kottayam.

Eighteen trains will be diverted through Alappuzha. Eighteen passenger trains have been cancelled and three, partially. The traffic regulation will be in place from 6.15 a.m. to 12.15 a.m. on Monday.

Trains re-routed through Alappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalapuram (Parasuram 6650/6649), Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad (Sabari 7229/7230), Kanyakumari-Mumbai Express (6382/6381), Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi (Kerala Express 2625/2626), Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram (Chennai Mail 2624/6526), Kanyakumari-Bangalore Express (6525/6526), Kochuveli-Lokamanyathilak (2202), Thiruvananthapuram-Guwahati (2515), Nagercoil-Shalimar (2659), Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express (2696), Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam (6304), Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalapuram (6629) and the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express.

These trains will stop at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad and Kayamkulam. The cancelled trains include Kottayam-Ernakulam-Kottayam Passenger (0341/0342), Ernakulam-Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger (0335/0336), Ernakulam-Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger (0343/0346), Kottayam-Ernakulam-Kottayam Passenger (0344/0345), Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam Passengers (0337/0338) and the Kollam-Alappuzha-Kollam Passengers (0322/0323)