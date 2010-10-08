KOCHI: The turnover of information technology of Kerala has reached US $1 billion in 2010-11, Ajay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, said on Wednesday.

At a conference on urban infrastructure, INFRACON 2010, being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, and CREDAI, here, he said that, within a year, the number of Information Technology (IT) parks in the state will go up from two to 10. The government will invest Rs 2,500 crore while the private sector is expected to contribute Rs 7,500 crore. This will provide direct employment to around 2.5 lakh people.

The biggest constraint on the growth of IT in the state is lack of infrastructure. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will get Rs 500 crore under the Centre’s allocation. IT can play an important role in improving the overall management of urban infrastructure and contribute effectively to the sustainable development of the cities.

There is a need to create a broadband ecosystem to enable the growth of advanced applications, Ajay Kumar said.