THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hike in the prices of petroleum products was totally unjustified, AITUC state secretary K P Sankaradas said here on Tuesday. The prices were hiked at a time when the international crude oil price was at a low, he said. The Centre is more concerned about the profit of public sector oil companies than the people, he said. All public sector oil companies are making huge profits. The combined profit of three public sector oil companies in the last year is Rs 12,500 crore, he said.

The revoking of the administered price mechanism will ultimately lead to price rise and result in the fall of public sector companies, he said.