KOTTAYAM: Except for a few untoward incidents, polling to the local bodies in the district passed off peacefully.

A notable incident of violence was reported from Chingavanam where the CPM workers clashed with BSP activists near the polling booth. The agent’s booth of the BSP was also destroyed in the incident.

Plastic chairs were broken and the temporary shed occupied by the BSP workers were pulled down. However, a further flare-up was avoided by the timely intervention of the police.

In another incident, three IUML workers suffered injuries after they entered into an altercation with the CPM activists in the eighth ward of Kanjirapally grama panchayat.