THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary that investigated the Attappadi tribal land scam has demanded stringent action against power giant Suzlon Energy Ltd and the provider of the land, Sarjan Realities Ltd, in its report submitted to the government. The committee recommended the dismantling and removal of all the windmills and related accessories from the site.

The committee observed that since it was a clear case of trespass, conspiracy, fraud and cheating, the case should be taken to its logical conclusion.

In its recommendations, to which ‘Express’ had access, the committee suggested action against the perpetrators of the scam under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1985, and the Kerala Restriction on Transfer by and Restoration of Land to Scheduled Tribes Act, 1999.

Since the transactions have benefited Suzlon Energy Ltd, Sarjan Realities Ltd and Shubh Realities South (P) Ltd, the companies and their local representatives must be included among the group of accused.

The committee sought an examination into the transfer of the 31 windmills, which they brought to the State, to the 31 investors. The Commercial Taxes Department should look into the matter as there is a VAT potential of Rs 4.40 crore involved, the report observed.

The report also says that it has emerged that M/s Sarjan Realities Ltd had violated the land ceiling limit under Kerala Land Reforms Act by acquiring 374.48 acres notwithstanding the dubious character of most of the land purchases.

The committee found that the documents had been forged in respect of tribal lands with the active involvement and conspiracy entered into by Revenue, Registration, AHADS, SC/ST officials along with the middlemen for such transactions.