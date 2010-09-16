Sabarimala melsanthi selection on October 6, 7

PATHANAMTHITTA: The interview for the new Sabarimala and Malikappuram melsanthis will be held at devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 6 and 7.The selection of nine melsanthi aspirants, each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram, will be made from about 40 applicants shortlisted by the devaswom authorities, TDB sources said.

The interview panel consists of Travancore Devaswom Board president and two members, the Devaswom Commissioner, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Maheswararu and Kandararu Rajivaru, a Sabarimala former melsanthi and a Sanskrit expert.Final selection on Oct 18: The final selection of melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram for a period of one year from the first day of Mandala pooja will be made by draw of lots to be held on October 18 ? ens