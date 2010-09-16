Home States Kerala

Sabarimala melsanthi selection on October 6, 7

PATHANAMTHITTA: The interview for the new Sabarimala and Malikappuram melsanthis will be held at devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 6 and 7.The selection of nine melsanthi

Published: 16th September 2010 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

PATHANAMTHITTA: The interview for the new Sabarimala and Malikappuram melsanthis will be held at devaswom headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on October 6 and 7.The selection of nine melsanthi aspirants, each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram, will be made from about 40 applicants shortlisted by the devaswom authorities, TDB sources said.

The interview panel consists of Travancore Devaswom Board president and two members, the Devaswom Commissioner, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Maheswararu and Kandararu Rajivaru, a Sabarimala former melsanthi and a Sanskrit expert.Final selection on Oct 18: The final selection of melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram for a period of one year from the first day of Mandala pooja will be made by draw of lots to be held on October 18 ? ens

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp