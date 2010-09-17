THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought the permission of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission to impose an additional surcharge on electricity consumers to recover Rs 180 crore, the additional liability incurred by way of purchasing power from outside the state.

This additional liability was incurred between January to March this year.

Based on this petition, the Regulatory Commission has decided to convene a sitting on September 29 at 11 a.m. to hear the public opinion on this.

The details of the petition is made available on the website www.erckerala.org

Those who are interested in submitting written petitions should send it to Secretary, State Electricity Regulatory Commission, KPFC Bahvan, C V Raman Pillai Road, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram 10.